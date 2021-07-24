ARS Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 3,375 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

ARS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,330 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,375 shares during the quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ET. Rinet Co LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer in the first quarter valued at about $127,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Energy Transfer by 8.8% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 103,066 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 8,330 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in Energy Transfer by 1,291.5% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 33,080,006 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $254,055,000 after purchasing an additional 30,702,751 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP raised its stake in Energy Transfer by 5.0% in the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 8,594,255 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $66,004,000 after purchasing an additional 410,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Energy Transfer by 11.9% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 12,209 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 37.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on ET. TheStreet raised Energy Transfer from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Wolfe Research raised Energy Transfer from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup began coverage on Energy Transfer in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI raised Energy Transfer from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.17.

In related news, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.14 per share, with a total value of $50,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Ray W. Washburne purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.53 per share, with a total value of $1,906,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 123,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,181,052.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 3.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Energy Transfer stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 2.53. Energy Transfer LP has a 52-week low of $4.98 and a 52-week high of $11.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.73 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.1525 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently -338.89%.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.