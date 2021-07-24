ARS Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 65,320 iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

ARS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 65,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,955,000. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up about 1.7% of ARS Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $349,000. Apexium Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 90,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,083,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC now owns 2,159,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,971,000 after buying an additional 59,443 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter worth $7,002,000. Finally, Sanchez Wealth Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group now owns 173,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,081,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter.

QUAL stock opened at $137.53 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $131.40.

