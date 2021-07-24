ARS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 299 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

ARS Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 0.9% of ARS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth $362,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $525,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1,559.2% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 6,954 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 30,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,726,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Bank lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 9,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after buying an additional 3,127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.38.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $171.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $452.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.28. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $133.65 and a twelve month high of $173.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.28.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.78% and a net margin of 19.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

