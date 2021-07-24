ARS Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $531,000 Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

ARS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,702 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,568,142 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $644,095,000 after purchasing an additional 362,019 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,560,218 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $445,602,000 after purchasing an additional 148,731 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 11.7% in the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,111,768 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $434,245,000 after purchasing an additional 743,197 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 591.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,547,680 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $216,622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at $100,394,000. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

LUV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.10.

Shares of NYSE:LUV opened at $50.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.50 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.02. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52-week low of $30.24 and a 52-week high of $64.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 16.23% and a negative return on equity of 33.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 297.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.67) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

