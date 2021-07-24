Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) CFO Sells $1,349,400.00 in Stock

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total value of $1,349,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Asana stock opened at $72.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion and a P/E ratio of -48.86. Asana, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.57 and a 1-year high of $74.49.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $76.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Asana, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

ASAN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Asana from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Asana from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Asana from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. FBN Securities began coverage on Asana in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Asana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Asana has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.07.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Asana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,550,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Asana in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Asana by 150.4% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Asana by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Asana in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.49% of the company’s stock.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

