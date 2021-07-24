Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $72.85

Shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $72.85 and last traded at $71.95, with a volume of 12103 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.69.

A number of analysts have commented on ASAN shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Asana from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Asana from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Asana from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Asana from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Asana from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.07.

The company has a market cap of $11.83 billion and a P/E ratio of -48.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.60.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $76.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.14 million. Asana’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Asana, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Chris Farinacci sold 26,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total value of $847,079.28. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 315,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,236,689.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.69 per share, for a total transaction of $9,922,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 836,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,203,106.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,940,000 shares of company stock worth $101,122,600 and have sold 111,672 shares worth $5,492,679. 54.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASAN. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Asana by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 185,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,470,000 after purchasing an additional 31,144 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Asana in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,099,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Asana in the fourth quarter worth approximately $460,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Asana by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Asana in the fourth quarter worth approximately $861,000. 26.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Asana (NYSE:ASAN)

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

