ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

ASML has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. ASML presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $628.00.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $748.14 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $684.59. ASML has a twelve month low of $343.25 and a twelve month high of $756.78. The stock has a market cap of $314.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.11. ASML had a return on equity of 36.29% and a net margin of 28.82%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that ASML will post 15.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in ASML by 2.1% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its holdings in ASML by 6.0% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in ASML by 1.3% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ASML by 2.5% during the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 1.6% in the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 1,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 18.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ASML

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

