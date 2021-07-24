ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)’s (ASAZY) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Citigroup

Citigroup reissued their buy rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays raised ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Cheuvreux lowered shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.00.

OTCMKTS ASAZY opened at $15.92 on Tuesday. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 1-year low of $10.56 and a 1-year high of $16.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.49.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 11.63%. Research analysts forecast that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Company Profile

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, access control devices, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

