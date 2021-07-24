ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Brokerages expect ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) to post ($0.02) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ATI Physical Therapy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.03. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ATI Physical Therapy will report full year earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.01). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.21. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ATI Physical Therapy.

Get ATI Physical Therapy alerts:

ATIP has been the subject of several research reports. initiated coverage on shares of ATI Physical Therapy in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of ATI Physical Therapy in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of ATI Physical Therapy in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of ATI Physical Therapy from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

Shares of ATI Physical Therapy stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,472,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,641. ATI Physical Therapy has a 52 week low of $7.42 and a 52 week high of $13.05.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy stock. Selway Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ATI Physical Therapy

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc provides outpatient physical therapy services in the United States. It offers physical therapy, workers' comp rehab, sports medicine, hand therapy, women's health, specialty therapies, home health, complimentary injury screenings, and fitness centers through its 900 locations.

Further Reading: What is the market perform rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ATI Physical Therapy (ATIP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ATI Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATI Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.