Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) Shares Acquired by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) by 32.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,238,519 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300,528 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Atlas were worth $16,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ATCO. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Atlas during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Atlas during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Atlas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Atlas by 10,340.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 13,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Atlas by 81.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 6,627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ATCO opened at $12.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.14. Atlas Corp. has a 1 year low of $6.92 and a 1 year high of $14.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). Atlas had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $372.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.22 million. Atlas’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Atlas Corp. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 19th. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.55%.

ATCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet cut Atlas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Atlas from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.88.

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of March 10, 2020, it operated a fleet of 118 containerships.

