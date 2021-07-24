Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Sold by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 26.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,994 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 727 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,339,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $703,829,000 after buying an additional 1,560,638 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $237,650,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 191.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 903,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,831,000 after buying an additional 593,304 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,379,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,819,883,000 after buying an additional 554,314 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 981.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 502,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,896,000 after buying an additional 455,972 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on TEAM shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $263.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.81.

TEAM stock opened at $271.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.29, a PEG ratio of 336.06 and a beta of 0.84. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 12 month low of $160.01 and a 12 month high of $275.67.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $568.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.20 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 44.31% and a positive return on equity of 7.89%. On average, analysts predict that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include JIRA software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

Read More: Management Fee

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.