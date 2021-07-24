Atreides Management LP Has $190.56 Million Stock Position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Atreides Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 51.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,502,482 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after buying an additional 850,682 shares during the period. DICK’S Sporting Goods makes up about 4.3% of Atreides Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Atreides Management LP owned 2.80% of DICK’S Sporting Goods worth $190,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 104.1% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 645 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 642 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2,012.5% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 845 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. 78.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DKS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Argus boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Wedbush boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.91.

In related news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 32,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.01, for a total transaction of $3,225,943.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 275,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,292,403.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director William J. Colombo sold 96,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total value of $9,615,686.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 161,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,165,321.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 133,083 shares of company stock worth $13,279,309. Company insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

DKS stock traded up $3.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $104.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,373,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,196,273. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.56. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.60 and a 52 week high of $104.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $96.54. The stock has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.70.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $2.75. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 46.98% and a net margin of 9.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.21) EPS. Analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.363 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 23.69%.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

