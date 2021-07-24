Atreides Management LP Has $26.22 Million Stock Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Atreides Management LP lessened its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 33.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 177,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,900 shares during the period. Atreides Management LP’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $26,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,172,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,395,365,000 after acquiring an additional 183,511 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,088,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,759,000 after acquiring an additional 73,547 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at about $354,414,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 5.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,260,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,769,000 after purchasing an additional 126,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,255,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,542,000 after purchasing an additional 214,867 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total transaction of $49,701.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,992.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MAR traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $139.18. 1,731,637 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,378,756. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.69. The company has a market capitalization of $45.15 billion, a PE ratio of -148.06 and a beta of 1.88. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.30 and a 12 month high of $159.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.11, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.06. Marriott International had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 57.49%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

MAR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Truist increased their target price on Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.35.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide.

