Aura Minerals (TSE:ORA) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Aura Minerals Inc. (TSE:ORA) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$15.60. Aura Minerals shares last traded at C$15.57, with a volume of 13,160 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of C$1.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$15.96.

Aura Minerals (TSE:ORA) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$146.93 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Aura Minerals Inc. will post 2.7981581 EPS for the current year.

Aura Minerals Inc, a gold and copper production company, focuses on the development and operation of gold and base metal projects in the Americas. The company's producing assets include the San Andres gold mine in Honduras; the Ernesto/Pau-a-Pique gold mine in Brazil; Aranzazu copper mine located in the Mexico; and Gold Road Mine located in Arizona.

