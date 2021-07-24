Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avaya Holdings Corp. provides real-time communication applications. The company offer portfolio of software and services for contact center and unified communications which provide on premises, in the cloud or a hybrid. Avaya Holdings Corp. is based in Santa Clara, United States. “

Shares of NYSE:AVYA opened at $24.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.24 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46. Avaya has a one year low of $11.89 and a one year high of $34.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.88.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $738.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.52 million. Avaya had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a positive return on equity of 100.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($7.24) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Avaya will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVYA. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avaya during the 1st quarter valued at about $20,120,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Avaya by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 146,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 24,764 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Avaya by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 81,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 18,305 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Avaya by 190.5% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 201,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,850,000 after purchasing an additional 131,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Avaya during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $159,000.

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

