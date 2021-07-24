Aya Gold & Silver Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (TSE:AYA)

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA) – Analysts at Desjardins issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Aya Gold & Silver in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 22nd. Desjardins analyst J. Sclodnick expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$10.82 million for the quarter.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Aya Gold & Silver to C$11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$9.50 to C$11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Cormark raised their price objective on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$10.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

TSE AYA opened at C$9.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Aya Gold & Silver has a one year low of C$1.95 and a one year high of C$10.57. The stock has a market capitalization of C$898.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -397.39.

In other Aya Gold & Silver news, Senior Officer Raphaël Beaudoin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.79, for a total transaction of C$77,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 156,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,220,428.14. Also, Director Nikolaos Sofronis sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.91, for a total transaction of C$39,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,149,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$17,001,445.51.

Aya Gold & Silver Company Profile

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

