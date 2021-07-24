B. Riley Weighs in on Crocs, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CROX)

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Crocs in a report issued on Wednesday, July 21st. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now expects that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $1.32 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.40. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock.

Get Crocs alerts:

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $640.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.61 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 121.70% and a net margin of 25.57%. Crocs’s quarterly revenue was up 93.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CROX. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Crocs from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Crocs from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.40.

Shares of CROX opened at $131.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.06. Crocs has a fifty-two week low of $35.14 and a fifty-two week high of $136.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.84.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CROX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crocs by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,059,579 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $889,744,000 after acquiring an additional 197,306 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 145.9% during the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,732,339 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $139,367,000 after buying an additional 1,027,797 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,483,518 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $119,349,000 after buying an additional 614,245 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,181,116 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $95,020,000 after purchasing an additional 63,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Crocs in the 4th quarter worth $51,847,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Crocs news, Director Ian Bickley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $1,000,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 119,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,984,898.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Doreen A. Wright sold 500 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.70, for a total transaction of $53,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,117,004.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,188 shares of company stock valued at $8,894,394 in the last quarter. 2.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

Further Reading: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.