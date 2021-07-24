Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BLDP. COKER & PALMER restated a “sector underperform” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $35.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Ballard Power Systems to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

NASDAQ BLDP opened at $15.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.99. Ballard Power Systems has a one year low of $12.68 and a one year high of $42.28. The company has a current ratio of 26.03, a quick ratio of 25.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.05 and a beta of 1.51.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 56.85% and a negative return on equity of 7.08%. The firm had revenue of $17.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.74 million. On average, research analysts predict that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd purchased a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Institutional investors own 26.93% of the company’s stock.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products primarily in Canada. The company offers heavy duty modules, marine systems, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and material handling products. It also provides technology solutions, including engineering and technology transfer, as well as the licenses and sells intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for various proton exchange membrane fuel cell applications.

