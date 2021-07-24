Bamco Inc. NY Lowers Position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Bamco Inc. NY cut its position in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,428,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129,128 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $84,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,284,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,346,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,369,000 after purchasing an additional 104,314 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 47,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 599,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,339,000 after purchasing an additional 55,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BYD. Truist raised their price target on Boyd Gaming from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Boyd Gaming from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Boyd Gaming from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Boyd Gaming from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Boyd Gaming from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boyd Gaming has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.83.

In other Boyd Gaming news, CEO Keith Smith sold 25,068 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total transaction of $1,587,305.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,326,958 shares in the company, valued at $84,022,980.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP William R. Boyd sold 30,000 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total value of $2,017,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,552,399. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 130,068 shares of company stock valued at $8,170,806. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BYD stock opened at $56.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.08. Boyd Gaming Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.88 and a fifty-two week high of $71.00.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $753.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.45 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 5.11%. On average, research analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boyd Gaming Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 8, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

