Bamco Inc. NY Purchases 994,115 Shares of Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY)

Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) by 32.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,017,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 994,115 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Repay were worth $94,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RPAY. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Repay during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Repay during the 1st quarter worth $95,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Repay by 90.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Repay during the 1st quarter worth $137,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Repay by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RPAY opened at $24.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.95. Repay Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $20.18 and a twelve month high of $28.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -30.85 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 6.91, a quick ratio of 6.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Repay had a positive return on equity of 4.80% and a negative net margin of 28.90%. The firm had revenue of $47.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Timothy John Murphy sold 25,267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $631,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 374,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,372,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Naomi Barnett sold 2,154 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $49,563.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,587 shares in the company, valued at $1,394,106.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,253 shares of company stock worth $777,039. Insiders own 11.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RPAY. Zacks Investment Research raised Repay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Repay from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. Its payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. The company offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding.

