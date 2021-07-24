Banano (BAN) Price Hits $0.0103 on Major Exchanges

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded 27.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 24th. Banano has a market capitalization of $13.56 million and approximately $177,148.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Banano has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. One Banano coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0103 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002946 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001789 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002944 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.65 or 0.00040176 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002944 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.67 or 0.00049062 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Banano

BAN is a coin. Its launch date was September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 1,919,441,492 coins and its circulating supply is 1,314,320,246 coins. Banano’s official message board is medium.com/banano . The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Banano is banano.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

Buying and Selling Banano

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Banano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Banano using one of the exchanges listed above.

