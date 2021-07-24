Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Upgraded at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $43.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

BMRC opened at $32.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.74. The company has a market capitalization of $426.77 million, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.83. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 1-year low of $27.26 and a 1-year high of $42.19.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 9.52%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. This is a boost from Bank of Marin Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 43.19%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMRC. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Bank of Marin Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,986 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,346 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,616 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,824 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.04% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Marin Bancorp

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in San Francisco Bay Area, California in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

