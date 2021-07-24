Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 1,822 Shares of Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,925 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.82% of Lakeland Industries worth $1,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LAKE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Lakeland Industries by 12,266.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 419,095 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,676,000 after buying an additional 415,706 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lakeland Industries during the fourth quarter worth $2,932,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lakeland Industries by 245.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 46,605 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 33,113 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lakeland Industries by 17.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 152,120 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,238,000 after buying an additional 22,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lakeland Industries by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 582,273 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $16,222,000 after purchasing an additional 16,045 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Lakeland Industries alerts:

Shares of LAKE stock opened at $24.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.74. Lakeland Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $17.88 and a one year high of $47.95. The company has a market capitalization of $199.38 million, a PE ratio of 6.50 and a beta of -0.01.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.08). Lakeland Industries had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 26.63%. The company had revenue of $34.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lakeland Industries, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Lakeland Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Lakeland Industries from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Lakeland Industries from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, April 16th.

Lakeland Industries Profile

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide. It offers limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, toxic and/or lethal chemicals, and biological toxins; and firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire.

See Also: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.