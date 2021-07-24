Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 312,081 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,253 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Liberty TripAdvisor were worth $1,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 224,786 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after buying an additional 61,208 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 127,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 15,343 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 213.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 9,465 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 47,161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 7,202 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,156,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,019,000 after buying an additional 110,741 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LTRPA opened at $3.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.55 and a fifty-two week high of $7.74. The firm has a market cap of $275.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.15.

Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($6.13) earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty TripAdvisor had a positive return on equity of 5.22% and a negative net margin of 97.11%. The business had revenue of $123.00 million for the quarter.

About Liberty TripAdvisor

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company that connects travelers with travel partners. The company operates through two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. Its travel platform provides content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants.

