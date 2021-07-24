Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Position in Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,689 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,247 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.39% of Amalgamated Financial worth $2,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMAL. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Amalgamated Financial in the first quarter worth about $135,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Amalgamated Financial by 4,761.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 23,807 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Amalgamated Financial by 161.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 62,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 38,734 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 1,003.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 8,018 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.07% of the company’s stock.

Amalgamated Financial stock opened at $15.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $485.29 million, a PE ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.84. Amalgamated Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.20 and a 1 year high of $20.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.73.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $45.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.38 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amalgamated Financial Corp. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Amalgamated Financial’s payout ratio is presently 19.88%.

AMAL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amalgamated Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $17.50 target price (down previously from $18.50) on shares of Amalgamated Financial in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Amalgamated Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amalgamated Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

Amalgamated Financial Company Profile

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings and money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

