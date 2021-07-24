Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Position in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 51,468 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Methanex were worth $1,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 30,080.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Methanex by 527.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 4,707 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Methanex in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Methanex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Methanex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.14% of the company’s stock.

MEOH has been the topic of several research reports. Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $38.00 price objective on Methanex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Methanex from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Methanex from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised Methanex from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.38.

Methanex stock opened at $33.65 on Friday. Methanex Co. has a 1 year low of $18.18 and a 1 year high of $49.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.01 and a beta of 2.23.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07. Methanex had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 3.20%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Methanex Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. This is a positive change from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Methanex’s payout ratio is currently -4.94%.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

