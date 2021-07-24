Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Stock Position in Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 495,710 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,248 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.39% of Limelight Networks worth $1,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LLNW. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks by 133.6% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,175 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 4,675 shares in the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks during the first quarter worth $36,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 53.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLNW stock opened at $2.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.05. Limelight Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.55 and a 1-year high of $7.04.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The information services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $51.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.50 million. Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 15.53% and a negative net margin of 17.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Limelight Networks, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Limelight Networks news, Director David Peterschmidt sold 17,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total transaction of $55,260.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,256 shares in the company, valued at $151,041.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Limelight Networks in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Limelight Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $2.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.38.

Limelight Networks Company Profile

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private networks that deliver Websites, mobile applications, videos, music, software, games, and APIs; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that help organizations manage, publish, syndicate, analyze, and monetize video contents.

