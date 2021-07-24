Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Stock Price Up 3.2% After Strong Earnings

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)’s stock price shot up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $41.06 and last traded at $41.06. 387 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 727,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.80.

The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $268.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.35 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 36.25%. Bank OZK’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is 50.44%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OZK. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Bank OZK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. boosted their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank OZK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OZK. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in Bank OZK by 2.5% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 10,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management grew its holdings in Bank OZK by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 21,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 15,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank OZK by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 127,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,201,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. 81.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.94.

Bank OZK Company Profile (NASDAQ:OZK)

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

