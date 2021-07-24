Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Given a $5.06 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $5.06 price target on Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on BKNIY. Barclays set a $5.06 price objective on Bankinter and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Bankinter in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup started coverage on Bankinter in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $5.06 price objective on Bankinter and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bankinter from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.15.

Shares of BKNIY opened at $5.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Bankinter has a 12-month low of $3.64 and a 12-month high of $9.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.53.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.166 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th.

Bankinter Company Profile

Bankinter SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Corporate and SME Banking, Consumer Finance, Insurance Services and Other Business. The company was founded in June 1965 and is headquartered in Mardrid, Spain.

