BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.73.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Compass Point raised their target price on shares of BankUnited from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of BankUnited from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

BankUnited stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $38.65. 495,979 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 552,299. BankUnited has a 12-month low of $17.92 and a 12-month high of $50.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.13.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.27. BankUnited had a net margin of 31.49% and a return on equity of 11.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that BankUnited will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.66%.

In other BankUnited news, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 3,000 shares of BankUnited stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total transaction of $143,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,054 shares in the company, valued at $1,634,251.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jay D. Richards sold 1,627 shares of BankUnited stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total transaction of $76,176.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,499.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,927 shares of company stock valued at $326,015 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the fourth quarter worth about $39,504,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the first quarter worth about $41,534,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 271.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 834,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,684,000 after buying an additional 610,241 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 38.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,745,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,735,000 after buying an additional 487,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the first quarter worth about $14,161,000. Institutional investors own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

