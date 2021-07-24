Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Plans $0.41 Quarterly Dividend

Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 23rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.41 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd.

Banner has raised its dividend payment by 67.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Banner has a dividend payout ratio of 38.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Banner to earn $3.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.1%.

Shares of NASDAQ:BANR opened at $52.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Banner has a one year low of $30.05 and a one year high of $60.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.54.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.45. Banner had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 28.76%. Equities research analysts expect that Banner will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Banner news, VP Peter Conner sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total transaction of $52,308.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 42,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,483,467.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on BANR. Raymond James dropped their target price on Banner from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Banner presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

About Banner

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

