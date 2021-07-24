Barclays PLC Buys 1,852 Shares of Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) by 34.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Regional Management were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 887.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 88,837 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 79,838 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Regional Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,227,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 99,684 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after acquiring an additional 23,564 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 967,483 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $33,531,000 after acquiring an additional 21,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 122.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 33,004 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 18,170 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Regional Management alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Regional Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Regional Management from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Regional Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

Shares of NYSE RM opened at $51.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 24.85, a quick ratio of 24.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The company has a market capitalization of $543.89 million, a P/E ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.46. Regional Management Corp. has a 1 year low of $14.87 and a 1 year high of $52.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.54.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The credit services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $97.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.76 million. Regional Management had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 21.53%. As a group, research analysts predict that Regional Management Corp. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This is a positive change from Regional Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.27%.

In other Regional Management news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L acquired 33,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.95 per share, with a total value of $1,575,595.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael R. Dunn sold 5,000 shares of Regional Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,878 shares in the company, valued at $3,778,632. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,561 shares of company stock worth $718,237. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Regional Management Company Profile

Regional Management Corp, a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders. It offers small and large installment loans; retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; insurance products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, vehicle single interest, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM).

Receive News & Ratings for Regional Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regional Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.