Barclays PLC Has $241,000 Stock Position in Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) by 190.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,542 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,290 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.05% of Guaranty Bancshares worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GNTY. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 232.7% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 323.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 79.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James S. Bunch acquired 3,000 shares of Guaranty Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.72 per share, with a total value of $101,160.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 145,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,916,376. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 27.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on GNTY. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Guaranty Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ GNTY opened at $34.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $411.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.98 and a 1 year high of $41.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.01.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.11. Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 14.59%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.24%.

About Guaranty Bancshares

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers various deposit products, such as checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

