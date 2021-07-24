Barclays Raises Synthomer (LON:SYNT) Price Target to GBX 550

Synthomer (LON:SYNT) had its target price boosted by Barclays from GBX 520 ($6.79) to GBX 550 ($7.19) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SYNT. Peel Hunt reissued an add rating and issued a GBX 538 ($7.03) price target on shares of Synthomer in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Numis Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.49) price target on shares of Synthomer in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Synthomer from GBX 550 ($7.19) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Peel Hunt reissued an add rating and issued a GBX 538 ($7.03) price target on shares of Synthomer in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Synthomer from GBX 515 ($6.73) to GBX 560 ($7.32) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 562.63 ($7.35).

SYNT stock opened at GBX 529 ($6.91) on Wednesday. Synthomer has a twelve month low of GBX 276.20 ($3.61) and a twelve month high of GBX 564.50 ($7.38). The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.47. The stock has a market cap of £2.25 billion and a PE ratio of 755.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 519.74.

In other news, insider Holly Van Deursen acquired 4,750 shares of Synthomer stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 517 ($6.75) per share, with a total value of £24,557.50 ($32,084.53).

Synthomer Company Profile

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, France, Belgium, Malaysia, China, the United States, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, and Acrylate Monomers.

