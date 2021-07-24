Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) by 22.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Barnes Group were worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of B. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Barnes Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,220,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 76,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,766,000 after acquiring an additional 35,106 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Barnes Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $382,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 123.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 342,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,354,000 after acquiring an additional 188,973 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Barnes Group alerts:

B has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Barnes Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Barnes Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.29.

NYSE B opened at $49.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.26. Barnes Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.59 and a 12 month high of $57.64.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $301.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.70 million. Barnes Group had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 5.04%. Barnes Group’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

Barnes Group Profile

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

Featured Article: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.