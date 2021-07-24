Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Shares Sold by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 78.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,700 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 232,700 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $1,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,001 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management lifted its stake in Barrick Gold by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 17,200 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in Barrick Gold by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 16,947 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Barrick Gold by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 31,981 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lifted its stake in Barrick Gold by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 31,252 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. 54.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

NYSE:GOLD opened at $20.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.29. The stock has a market cap of $36.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52-week low of $18.64 and a 52-week high of $31.22.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 19.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 14.78%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GOLD shares. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Barrick Gold from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet upgraded Barrick Gold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Fundamental Research upped their price target on Barrick Gold from $69.96 to $72.72 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James set a $30.00 price target on Barrick Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Barrick Gold from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.03.

Barrick Gold Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX).

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.