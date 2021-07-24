Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Shares Sold by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 78.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,700 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 232,700 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $1,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Barrick Gold during the first quarter worth $25,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 54.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GOLD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Barrick Gold from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet raised Barrick Gold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Barrick Gold from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James set a $30.00 target price on Barrick Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Fundamental Research increased their target price on Barrick Gold from $69.96 to $72.72 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.03.

GOLD opened at $20.63 on Friday. Barrick Gold Corp has a one year low of $18.64 and a one year high of $31.22. The stock has a market cap of $36.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.29.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 19.19%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is currently 14.78%.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

