Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) Receives €99.57 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €99.57 ($117.14).

Several research firms recently weighed in on BMW. Royal Bank of Canada set a €98.00 ($115.29) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Oddo Bhf set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Barclays set a €108.00 ($127.06) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

Shares of BMW stock opened at €85.55 ($100.65) on Wednesday. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €54.23 ($63.80) and a fifty-two week high of €96.39 ($113.40). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €89.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.54, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $51.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.62.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger cars, including off-road vehicles as well as spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce brands.

