Beacon (BECN) Price Up 17% This Week

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded up 6.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. During the last week, Beacon has traded up 17% against the US dollar. One Beacon coin can now be purchased for $1.18 or 0.00003440 BTC on exchanges. Beacon has a market cap of $2.10 million and $785.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000738 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00021472 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000303 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001623 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000115 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001518 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000838 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Beacon

Beacon is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Beacon is www.beaconcrypto.org

Buying and Selling Beacon

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beacon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beacon using one of the exchanges listed above.

