BeatzCoin Reaches Market Cap of $1.62 Million (BTZC)

BeatzCoin (CURRENCY:BTZC) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 24th. BeatzCoin has a market capitalization of $1.62 million and approximately $9.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BeatzCoin has traded up 42.4% against the U.S. dollar. One BeatzCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BeatzCoin alerts:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000407 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000945 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.01 or 0.00106472 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About BeatzCoin

BeatzCoin (BTZC) is a coin. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,385,782,975 coins. The Reddit community for BeatzCoin is https://reddit.com/r/BeatzCoin . BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VibraVid will provide a platform for creators to upload, store, market, rent and sell their content to users with the added benefits of being able to crowdfund and sell merchandise and event tickets directly to their subscribers and fans. BeatzCoin is a Tron-Based cryptocurrency which will fuel the platform by allowing creators and users to exchange them, peer-to-peer, for goods and services, prizes and bounties. “

Buying and Selling BeatzCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BeatzCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BeatzCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BeatzCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BeatzCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BeatzCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.