Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) Shares Gap Down to $17.56

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $17.56, but opened at $16.98. Beazer Homes USA shares last traded at $17.11, with a volume of 1,423 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BZH. Zacks Investment Research cut Beazer Homes USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet upgraded Beazer Homes USA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st.

The company has a current ratio of 11.84, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.61. The stock has a market cap of $551.33 million, a P/E ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 2.11.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.29. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The company had revenue of $549.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.80 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Robert L. Salomon sold 4,011 shares of Beazer Homes USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $96,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 198,801 shares in the company, valued at $4,771,224. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 7.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 8.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,782,349 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,207,000 after buying an additional 206,693 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Beazer Homes USA by 1.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,147,208 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,998,000 after purchasing an additional 12,621 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Beazer Homes USA during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,786,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Beazer Homes USA by 11.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 694,498 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,529,000 after purchasing an additional 68,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Beazer Homes USA by 9.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 474,279 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,921,000 after purchasing an additional 42,644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Beazer Homes USA

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

