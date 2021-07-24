Beazley’s (BEZ) Under Review Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their under review rating on shares of Beazley (LON:BEZ) in a report published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 520 ($6.79) price target on shares of Beazley in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Beazley from GBX 365 ($4.77) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Beazley from GBX 385 ($5.03) to GBX 387 ($5.06) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Beazley in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a hold rating and a GBX 410 ($5.36) price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Beazley has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 416.89 ($5.45).

Shares of LON:BEZ opened at GBX 382.50 ($5.00) on Friday. Beazley has a 52 week low of GBX 287.60 ($3.76) and a 52 week high of GBX 455 ($5.94). The stock has a market cap of £2.33 billion and a PE ratio of -65.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 324.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.84.

In other news, insider David Roberts purchased 16,777 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 295 ($3.85) per share, with a total value of £49,492.15 ($64,661.81).

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

