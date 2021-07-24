Becton, Dickinson and’s (BDX) Market Perform Rating Reiterated at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink reissued their market perform rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Becton, Dickinson and’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.44 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.64 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $12.82 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $13.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $14.30 EPS.

Separately, Barclays began coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an equal weight rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $276.67.

BDX stock opened at $251.08 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $244.16. Becton, Dickinson and has a 12-month low of $219.50 and a 12-month high of $284.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $73.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.76.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.15. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total value of $94,130.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BDX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at $677,293,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 410.0% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,288,614 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $313,326,000 after buying an additional 1,035,956 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,333,289 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $567,339,000 after buying an additional 651,510 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 454.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 703,591 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $171,078,000 after purchasing an additional 576,800 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,774,439 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $917,753,000 after purchasing an additional 532,999 shares during the period. 83.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

