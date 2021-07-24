Beefy.Finance Price Tops $794.01 on Major Exchanges (BIFI)

Beefy.Finance (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. One Beefy.Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $794.01 or 0.02335320 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Beefy.Finance has a total market cap of $57.17 million and approximately $1.60 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Beefy.Finance has traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Beefy.Finance alerts:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002386 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00032422 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000998 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.92 or 0.00240947 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.38 or 0.00033474 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00006607 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00012631 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001486 BTC.

About Beefy.Finance

Beefy.Finance uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,000 coins. The official website for Beefy.Finance is beefy.finance . Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile . The official message board for Beefy.Finance is medium.com/beefyfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

Beefy.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beefy.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beefy.Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beefy.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beefy.Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beefy.Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.