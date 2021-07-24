Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) will report earnings per share of ($0.13) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Benefitfocus’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.17). Benefitfocus reported earnings per share of ($0.26) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Benefitfocus will report full-year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.15). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.03). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Benefitfocus.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $65.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

BNFT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Benefitfocus from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Benefitfocus from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Benefitfocus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Benefitfocus from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNFT traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $13.07. 104,544 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,842. Benefitfocus has a 1-year low of $9.36 and a 1-year high of $17.58. The company has a market capitalization of $433.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.42 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.89.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Benefitfocus by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,417,385 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,384,000 after purchasing an additional 90,386 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Benefitfocus by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 469,834 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,488,000 after purchasing an additional 50,243 shares in the last quarter. VIEX Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Benefitfocus in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,250,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Benefitfocus by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 323,979 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,475,000 after purchasing an additional 47,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Benefitfocus in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,643,000. 80.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management technology solutions for employers and health plans in the United States. Its products for employers comprise Benefitplace, a cloud-based benefits management portal that streamlines online enrollment, employee communication, and benefit administration; Health Insights, a data analytics solution; ACA Management and Reporting, a solution for employers to manage ACA compliance; Billing & Payments, an application that synchronizes enrollment and billing information to streamline the monthly billing process, automate adjustments, and enhance accuracy of payments; and COBRA Administration, a solution that simplifies management of Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act, benefits.

