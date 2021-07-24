Berenberg Bank Reiterates “€52.00” Price Target for ZEAL Network (ETR:TIM)

Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on ZEAL Network (ETR:TIM) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TIM. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €61.00 ($71.76) price target on shares of ZEAL Network and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Warburg Research set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on shares of ZEAL Network and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

Get ZEAL Network alerts:

TIM opened at €20.00 ($23.53) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 3.63. The company has a market capitalization of $166.82 million and a P/E ratio of 6.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €20.00. ZEAL Network has a fifty-two week low of €16.00 ($18.82) and a fifty-two week high of €24.40 ($28.71).

ZEAL Network SE engages in the online lottery business in Germany. It is also involved in the secondary lottery betting business, as well as sells instant win games. The company was formerly known as Tipp24 SE and changed its name to ZEAL Network SE in November 2014. ZEAL Network SE was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for ZEAL Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZEAL Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.