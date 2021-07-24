Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) Earns Sell Rating from Wells Fargo & Company

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by Wells Fargo & Company in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $7.00 target price on the energy company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.22% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on BRY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Berry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Berry from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Berry presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.44.

NASDAQ BRY opened at $5.59 on Thursday. Berry has a one year low of $2.52 and a one year high of $7.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $449.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 2.95.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $94.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.77 million. Berry had a negative net margin of 60.59% and a positive return on equity of 4.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Berry will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRY. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Berry during the first quarter valued at $63,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Berry in the first quarter worth about $216,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Berry in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Berry in the first quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Berry in the first quarter worth about $78,000. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Berry

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

