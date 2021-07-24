Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target Increased to $455.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $453.00 to $455.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BIIB. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Biogen from $380.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup raised Biogen from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. UBS Group upgraded Biogen from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $463.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Evercore ISI set a $324.62 price target on Biogen and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $361.00 to $341.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Biogen presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $387.28.

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $325.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.44. Biogen has a 1 year low of $223.25 and a 1 year high of $468.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $335.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 34.74%. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $10.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Biogen will post 18.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Biogen news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total value of $98,701.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,028,858. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $3,375,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,284,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Biogen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the first quarter valued at $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Biogen in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC lifted its position in Biogen by 219.4% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

