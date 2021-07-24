BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Receives “Hold” Rating from SVB Leerink

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at SVB Leerink in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

BNTX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Redburn Partners reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on BioNTech in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $248.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioNTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on BioNTech in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating and set a $194.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.83.

BNTX stock opened at $281.96 on Thursday. BioNTech has a 1-year low of $54.10 and a 1-year high of $292.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $68.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.38 and a beta of -1.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.14.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $1.30. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. BioNTech had a return on equity of 91.61% and a net margin of 48.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7294.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that BioNTech will post 31.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in BioNTech in the first quarter worth $27,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in BioNTech in the first quarter worth $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in BioNTech by 550.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in BioNTech by 433.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BioNTech in the first quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.42% of the company’s stock.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

