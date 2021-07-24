BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Receives “Hold” Rating from SVB Leerink

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at SVB Leerink in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.
BNTX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Redburn Partners reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on BioNTech in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $248.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioNTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on BioNTech in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating and set a $194.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.83.
BNTX stock opened at $281.96 on Thursday. BioNTech has a 1-year low of $54.10 and a 1-year high of $292.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $68.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.38 and a beta of -1.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.14.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in BioNTech in the first quarter worth $27,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in BioNTech in the first quarter worth $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in BioNTech by 550.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in BioNTech by 433.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BioNTech in the first quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.42% of the company’s stock.
About BioNTech
BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.
