Bitcoin Zero Market Capitalization Tops $29,403.15 (BZX)

Bitcoin Zero (CURRENCY:BZX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 24th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Zero has traded 57.5% higher against the dollar. Bitcoin Zero has a total market cap of $29,403.15 and $2.00 worth of Bitcoin Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Zero coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002962 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.61 or 0.00040274 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.87 or 0.00103198 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.25 or 0.00139840 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33,885.49 or 1.00287249 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002872 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $304.20 or 0.00900303 BTC.

About Bitcoin Zero

Bitcoin Zero’s total supply is 29,010,752 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Zero is /r/BitcoinZeroOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Zero’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinZer0X and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Zero’s official website is www.bitcoinzerox.net

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Zero

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

